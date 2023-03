TOMATO SOUP

¼ C. OLIVE OIL

¼ C. BUTTER

3 MEDIUM ONIONS CHOPPED

½ C. FLOUR

4 28 OZ CANS TOMATOES DICED

1 4 OZ CAN DICED GREEN CHILES

1 ½ C. CHICKEN BROTH

¼ C. SUGAR

1 TBS KOSHER SALT

*1 TSP CELERY SALT

½ TSP CUMIN

1 TSP FRESH GROUND WHITE PEPPER

¾ C. HALF AND HALF

ADD OLIVE OIL, BUTTER, AND ONIONS TO A LARGE POT OVER MEDIUM HEAT. COOK SLOWLY TO ALLOW ONIONS TO CARMELIZE. BE PATIENT, THEY SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY BROWN AND SOFT. STIR IN FLOUR AND COOK TIL ONIONS AND FLOUR START TO TURN A LIGHT CREAMY COLOR. THIS IS THE ROUX THAT WILL THICKEN THE SOUP. ADD IN TOMATOES, INCLUDING JUICE FROM CANS, DICED GREEN CHILES, CHICKEN BROTH, SUGAR SALT, CELERY SALT, CUMIN, AND PEPPER. TURN UP HEAT TO A LOW BOIL, THEN SIMMER OVER LOW HEAT FOR 30 MINUTES. TO PUREE IN BLENDER*, ALLOW TO COOL SLIGHTLY AND PROCESS IN BATCHES. REHEAT TO SERVE. SERVE WITH TOAST POINTS, OR BETTER YET,, TOASTED CHEESE SANDWICHES.

ENJOY!

* SUBSTITUTE A STICK HAND MIXER TO BLEND WHILE HOT IN POT.THE SOUP WILL BE A LITTLE THICKER, SAVES TIME AND THE DANGER OF SPILLING HOT SOUP.