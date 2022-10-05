Texas Crockpot Chili (no beans)



2 ½ lbs. Chuck roast cut into 1-2 inch cubes

2 tbs flour

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tbs brown sugar

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion diced

3 cloves garlic minced

½ c. Chili powder

1 tbs cumin

1 tsp oregano

2 small cans (4.5 oz) fire roasted green chiles

1 14.5 oz can fire roasted tomatoes

1 14 oz can chopped or diced tomatoes

1 bottle beer (dark if you have it)

½ c. Cilantro fresh chopped, plus a little for garnish

Toppings can include

Sour cream

Shredded cheese

Crumbled tortilla or corn chips

Toss beef cubes in a bowl with flour, salt and brown sugar. Heat oil in large saute pan over medium high heat. Add ½ of the beef and brown on all sides. Spoon browned beef into crockpot. Repeat with remaining beef. Add beef to crockpot. Add onion to saute pan and cook several minutes, scraping up the color left by the beef. Add garlic and cook another minute. Stir chili powder, cumin, and oregano into onions. Add onion mixture to crockpot. Now it’s time to add remaining ingredients to slow cooker, fire roasted chiles, fire roasted tomatoes, chopped or diced tomatoes, and bottle of beer. Give it a little stir, cover, and cook on low for 7 hours. (a little less or a little more time wont hurt) stir in ½ of the cilantro before serving.

Serve with your favorite toppings.

Enjoy!