DAVID’S TACO COBB SALAD

1 LB GROUND BEEF

*1 ENVELOPE TACO SEASONING MIX

1 LB BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN THIGHS CUT INTO ½ INCH PIECES

*1 ENVELOPE CHICKEN TACO SEASONING MIX

1 C. FAVORITE CHUNKY SALSA OR PICO DE GALLO

1 C. GREEN OR FRUITY SALSA

1 C. GUACAMOLE

1 C. SPICY BEANS (COOKED,ROOM TEMPERATURE OR WARM)

1 C. SHREDDED MEXICAN CHEESE

1 C. CRACKED TACO CHIPS

IF YOU LIKE, TORTILLAS FOR STUFFING

1 HEAD OF ICEBERG LETTUCE (OR LETTUCE OF CHOICE)

PREPARE GROUND BEEF AND CHICKEN ACCORDING TO TACO SEASONING PKG INSTRUCTIONS.(OR FOLLOWING * ALTERNATE INSTRUCTIONS AT BOTTOM OF PAGE)

CHOP ICEBERG LETTUCE INTO A COARSE SHRED (LIKE THICK COLE SLAW) AND PLACE IN LARGE SALAD BOWL.

TOP SALAD WITH ROWS OF COOKED BEEF, CHICKEN, AND REMAINING INGREDIENTS.

DIG IN,,TOSS,, OR STUFF INTO TORTILLAS OR TACO SHELLS .

ENJOY!

*TACO SEASONING FROM SCRATCH:GROUND BEEF OR CHICKEN

COMBINE DRY INGREDIENTS IN A BOWL AND SET ASIDE.

1 TSP CHILI POWDER

1 TSP SALT

½ TSP CORNSTARCH

½ TSP CUMIN

½ TSP ONION POWDER

¼ TSP CAYENNE PEPPER

¼ TSP GARLIC POWDER

¼ OREGANO

½ C. WATER

ADD 1 TBS OIL TO FRYPAN OR MEDIUM SAUCEPAN. BREAK UP AND BROWN (GROUND BEEF OR CHICKEN) OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT FOR ABOUT 6 MINUTES. DRAIN LIQUID. ADD WATER AND THE BOWL OF SEASONINGS & STIR TOGETHER. COOK OVER MEDIUM HEAT FOR ABOUT 5 MINUTES. SET ASIDE.