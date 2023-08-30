SUMMER-PASTA-RECIPEDownload

Ingredients

1-pound fresh mozzarella, diced                                                                                                                                       

1-pound cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

2 or 3 garlic cloves, diced

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup basil, coarsely chopped

1 tbs kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper

1-pound penne rigate pasta

Directions

  1. Mix everything but pasta in bowl and let stand at room temperature. This will be the sauce.
  2. In a pasta pot or stock pot, bring several quarts of salted water to a boil.
  3. Drop pasta in boiling water for 11 or 12 minutes stirring occasionally. Cook until al dente.
  4. Drain pasta and return to pot.
  5. Stir in room temperature sauce.
  6. Enjoy!

Notes: Serves 6 as a main course and 8 as a side. Great for picnics. Can serve immediately or later for a delicious room temperature pasta.