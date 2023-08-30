Ingredients
1-pound fresh mozzarella, diced
1-pound cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
2 or 3 garlic cloves, diced
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup basil, coarsely chopped
1 tbs kosher salt
1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper
1/4 tsp crushed red pepper
1-pound penne rigate pasta
Directions
- Mix everything but pasta in bowl and let stand at room temperature. This will be the sauce.
- In a pasta pot or stock pot, bring several quarts of salted water to a boil.
- Drop pasta in boiling water for 11 or 12 minutes stirring occasionally. Cook until al dente.
- Drain pasta and return to pot.
- Stir in room temperature sauce.
- Enjoy!
Notes: Serves 6 as a main course and 8 as a side. Great for picnics. Can serve immediately or later for a delicious room temperature pasta.