David’s Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

Fergie talked about using all low-fat products. Feel free to do the same. The results will be similar.

1/2 box largest pasta shells

2 tbs olive oil

2 or 3 cloves garlic minced

1 medium onion minced

6 oz. fresh baby spinach leaves

1 ¼ c. ricotta cheese (can be low fat)

1 egg beaten

Fresh ground nutmeg

Salt and pepper

2 ½ C. favorite tomato sauce

½ C. any dry white wine you enjoy

½ C. whipping cream

Salt and pepper

1 C. low fat mozzarella shredded

½ C. parmesan or romano grated

Cook shells according to directions on box. Rinse and cool on paper towels.

Heat oil over medium high heat in a medium to large sauté pan.

Add onions and soften for 7 or 8 minutes.

Add garlic and cook for 1 minute

Add spinach, 1/4 tsp fresh grated nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste and cook until spinach wilts.

Increase heat to eliminate any water in the pan.

Place spinach mixture in bowl.

Mix in ricotta cheese and egg.

Gently stuff shells with spinach mixture.

Set aside.

Preheat oven 375F

Heat tomato sauce and wine in medium saucepan.

Bring to simmer and heat for 5 minutes.

Stir in cream and continue to simmer for several minutes.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Use an oven proof casserole dish big enough to hold shells in single layer. Use 2 dishes if they’re small.

Pour 1/3 sauce over bottom of casserole dish.

Cover with shells, open side up.

Pour 1/3 sauce over shells.

Sprinkle mozzarella over top of dish

Bake 20 minutes. If the cheese starts to brown too fast, loosely cover with foil .

Remove from oven and let set 10 minutes before serving.

Serve with remaining tomato sauce and grated cheese.

Enjoy!