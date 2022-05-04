Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

2 pork tenderloins (8-12 oz)

1 4 oz pkg boursin cheese (approx weight)

6 ounces thin sliced prosciutto (Italian ham)

2 sheets puff pastry, thawed (available in supermarket)

1 egg with tbs water beaten

1 tbs olive oil (vegetable oil is fine)

Serves four to six people

Preheat oven to 400 F

Trim fat and silver skin from tenderloins. Make a one inch deep cut the length of the pork.

Pack cheese into the slit and season meat with salt and pepper.

Wrap each tenderloin in prosciutto (rolled up like a giant cigar).

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and sear wrapped tenderloins on all sides until they start to crisp and brown (about 7 minutes). You may have to do one at a time.

Remove from pan to cool.

While pork cools, open thawed pastry sheet. They are usually folded in thirds, so cut off one third and set aside.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the larger piece of dough to measure about 12 inches by 16 inches. Wrap one tenderloin in dough, pinch ends neatly to close, and brush with egg and water mixture. This will seal the dough like glue.

Repeat with second tenderloin.

With remaining third of pastry sheet, you can cut out little vines, leaves or decoration of choice. Press in place and rebrush with egg mixture.

Wrap tenderloins in plastic wrap (individually) and place in refrigerator for an hour. You can do this the night before. Dough rises better when cold.

Unwrap and rebrush with egg mixture. Place on baking sheet and bake 35 minutes at 400.

Let cool slightly, then slice into 2 inch pieces.

Serve two or three pieces per person.

This is all much easier than it sounds and well worth the trouble. It’s fun!

Enjoy!