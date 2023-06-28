Strawberry Shortcake

Bisquick shortcakes

Prepare according to pkg instructions:

2 1/3 c. Original bisquick mix

½ c. Milk

3 tbs sugar

3 tbs butter or margarine melted

Oven 425

In a medium bowl, stir bisquick , milk, 3 tbs sugar,and butter until a soft dough forms. On a ungreased cookie sheet, drop dough by 6 spoonfuls. Bake 10 or 12 minutes til golden.

Place on rack to cool. You can also serve the shortcakes warm.

Strawberries

3 pints strawberries stems removed (about 16 oz.)

¼ c. Sugar

Add ½ of the sugar and 1 cup of strawberries to food processor. Pulse several times to make a lumpy sauce. (you can also crush berries and sugar in a bowl with a large fork). Slice remaining strawberries into quarters. Mix in crushed berries with remaining sugar and place in fridge for 30 minutes. They will get very juicy.

Whipped cream

1 c. Cold whipping cream (36% butterfat)

2 tbs powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla (or 1 tbs grand marnier)

Chill mixing bowl and beaters in freezer for 5 minutes. Add chilled whipping cream to chilled bowl and beat til cream begins to thicken. Add powdered sugar and flavoring and continue to beat til stiff,but smooth. Overbeat and you will have the beginning of butter. Hold in fridge til ready to use.

To assemble.

Cut shortcakes in half, like hamburger buns ,a top and a bottom.

Spoon some berries on bottom with a little whipped cream. Add the top of the shortcake and finish with more berries and whipped cream.

If you want to get creative,you can garnish with a mint leaf,orange zest,or a dusting of cocoa powder.

Enjoy!