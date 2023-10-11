Stove Top CHILI

3 lbs. stew meat, trimmed to 1/2″ pieces.

Season beef with a tsp of kosher salt

2 medium or 1 large onion, chopped

8 garlic cloves, minced.

1 seeded jalapeno, minced.

1/3 cup chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1- 28 oz can diced tomatoes

1- 15 oz can stewed tomatoes (rough chopped)

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

3 cups water

1 bottle of beer

Olive Oil

*Optional 1 or 2 cans Chili Beans or Beans of choice

Trim stew meat to 1/2″ thickness and season with salt. Using a tablespoon of Olive Oil and a Dutch oven, brown meat over high heat in small batches. Don’t crowd the beef. Set cooked beef aside.

When all the beef is browned, add tbs olive oil to pot with onions and minced jalapenos and cook till they start to soften. Stir in garlic and cook 3 minutes. Return meat to vegetable mixture and stir in chili powder and cumin.

Add diced tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, vinegar, water, and beer. Simmer (a steady bubbling, not a fast boil) uncovered until thick (Approximately 2 hours.) if you are adding beans, stir in during final hour.