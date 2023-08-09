Spicy Shrimp Pasta

1-1/2 lb peeled deveined shrimp (I used 12-15 per lb. size)

*1 or 2 tbs creole seasoning

4 tbs olive oil

2 or 3 tbs unsalted butter

2 tbs minced shallots

6 cloves garlic minced (about 2 tbs)

½ c. dry white wine (white vermouth works)

¼ c. parsley chopped

1 lb. spaghetti

Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions. Save 1 C. Of cooking water. Drain pasta and set aside. A drizzle of olive oil with a slight toss will keep it from sticking together.

Heat a large saute pan over medium high heat. Once it’s hot, add 2 tbs olive oil and butter. When butter starts to bubble, add minced shallots and garlic. The garlic will start to smell really good in about a minute. Toss the shrimp with the creole seasoning and add to saute pan. Cook the shrimp about a minute on a side making sure they get covered with the buttery garlic sauce. Cook another minute. Remove shrimp from pan and add white wine to pan, scraping up all of the bits sticking to the pan (about a minute). Return pasta to pan along with a tbs of olive oil and a couple tbs of saved pasta water. Gently fold ingredients together. Add shrimp and cooking juices to pan. Gently fold together,,, and serve.

Enjoy!