David’s Spicy Asian Shrimp With Rice

Spicy Asian Shrimp with Rice

½ lb large or medium shrimp peeled and deveined (sizes 8-10 or 13-15 per lb)

1 tbl vegetable oil

2 tbs hot chili oil or “chili sa-te paste” (Asian grocery)

3 cloves garlic crushed and chopped

Pinch of salt

2 c. Broccoli cut into small florets

2 medium carrots cut into ¼ inch rounds

1 red bell pepper cut into 1 inch squares

1 bunch scallions chopped into ½ inch pieces (also use most of the green parts)

1 lime cut in half

Cilantro for garnish

Optional peanut sauce for drizzle garnish



Rice

1 c. White rice

2 c. Water

1 tbs butter

¼ tsp salt

Start the rice first. Add rice, water, butter, and salt to a medium saucepan over high heat. When it comes to a boil, give it a quick stir, cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook 20 minutes. No peeking! Do not lift lid. After 20 minutes, remove from heat. Do not lift lid. Allow to sit at least 5-10 minutes before opening and fluffing. Cover rice to keep warm.

While rice is cooking, heat oil and chili oil in large frypan over medium high heat. Add shrimp and garlic. Cook about 1 minute, then turn each shrimp and continue cooking another 2 minutes until shrimp are a nice color and begin to curl. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium. Add a touch more oil to the pan along with the broccoli, carrots, and bell pepper. Toss and cover for a couple minutes. Add scallions and shrimp to pan, toss and continue cooking another minute.

Serve in bowls (2 large or 4 smaller portions) over rice with a big squeeze of lime juice, a sprinkling of fresh chopped cilantro, and if you like, a drizzle of peanut sauce.

Enjoy