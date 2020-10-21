David’s Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil

Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil

1 lb spaghetti plus a tsp of olive oil

1/3 c. Extra virgin olive oil

6-8 large cloves garlic shaved or chopped thin

¼ to ½ tsp red pepper flakes

½ tsp salt

½ c. Chopped fresh parsley

1 c. Grated parmesan cheese

Prepare pasta according to package directions.

Save 1 ½ c. of pasta water and set aside. Leave drained pasta in pan. To keep it from sticking together, drizzle the tsp of olive oil on the pasta and give it a toss. Set aside.

Heat the 1/3 c. Of olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and while stirring, cook until it just starts to turn golden (a couple minutes).

Toss in red pepper flakes and cook 30 seconds.

Add the 1 ½ c. of pasta water, the ½ tsp of salt, and turn heat up to high.

Once the pan is boiling, turn heat back to medium and cook until the liquid is reduced to almost half.

Carefully add pasta to pot.

Give it a little stir, remove from heat and toss with parsley and cheese.

Let the pasta sit in the pan, off the heat, to soak up the sauce for several minutes.

Serve with a sprinkling of grated parmesan cheese.

Enjoy!