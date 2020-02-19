David’s South of the Border Slow-Cooker Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South of the Border Slow-Cooker Chicken

1 large Spanish onion cut in half & sliced vertically

1 green bell pepper cut into 2 inch strips

1 poblano pepper cut into 2 inch strips

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

(or 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs)

1 4 oz can fire roasted mild green chiles

1 15 oz jar mild green salsa

1 15 oz can black beans drained and rinsed

1 tbs chili powder

½ tsp ground cumin

1 cup frozen corn (yellow, white, or Mexican)

1 tsp kosher salt

*1/4 c. Fresh chopped cilantro to be added at end of cook

White rice (prepared according to pkg instructions)

Shredded cheese (Mexican blend or cheddar)

Sour cream

Warm tortillas

Crockpot or slow-cooker

Cover bottom of cooker with onions and fresh cut peppers. Top with chicken, mild green chiles, and salsa. Drain and rinse black beans and add to pot along with chili powder and ground cumin. Top off with frozen corn and kosher salt.

Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours.

When cooking has finished, stir in fresh chopped cilantro.

Serve over white rice and garnish with shredded cheese, (and/or sour cream) and warm tortillas.

Enjoy!