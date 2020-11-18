David’s Sous Vide Steak & Chicken

SOUS VIDE

Sous Vide is French for “under pressure.” The cooking technique is actually vacuum sealing food in a plastic bag and cooking it in circulating heated water.

Almost anything can be cooked this way. Different foods require different temperatures and cooking times. Most Sous Vide cooking devices come with an introductory cookbook or informational website, so it’s very simple to learn and use.

I hope today’s segment is helpful and informational.

I cooked a frozen strip steak at 130F for 2 hours, then removed it from the bag and patted it dry. In a very hot cast iron skillet, I dropped a Tbs. of butter and placed the steak right on top. Cooked one minute, repeat on the other side and it’s done… medium rare.

Chicken breast, same way. 150F for 2 hours, remove and pat dry… brown a couple minutes on both sides in a non-stick frypan in a little butter or olive oil.

Experiment and have fun!

ENJOY!