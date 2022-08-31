David’s Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwiches

Preheat oven 350F

2 C. all purpose flour

2 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp table salt

½ lb butter room temperature

1 ½ C. sugar

2 eggs

Cinnamon Sugar

Combine in small bowl:

¼ c sugar

4 tsp cinnamon

Ice cream or frozen custard of choice

Sift flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt in medium bowl.

Place butter and sugar in large mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, mix at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and combine completely.

Slowly start to add the flour mixture. When dough forms, it will be a little sticky, were ready for some greased cookie sheets.

These cookies start as balls on the cookie sheet and spread while they bake. You have to be careful how big to make the balls and how far to space them apart. 1 inch balls for regular sized cookies, an inch an a half for really big cookies.

Form a ball with your hands and roll it in the cinnamon sugar. Place on cookie sheet (at least 2 ½ inches apart for 1 inch balls). Bake in 350F oven about 10-12 minutes.

Cool on sheet a couple minutes, then carefully remove from sheet with spatula and continue cooling on wire rack.

When the cookies have completely cooled, place a slice or smashed scoop of ice cream on cookie and top with another cookie. Top with a little chocolate syrup or fudge and place in freezer at least an hour.

Enjoy!