David’s Slow Cooker Chicken Stew

Slow cooker chicken stew (crockpot)

2 russet baking potatoes cut into 1 inach pieces

4 medium to large size carrots 1 inch pieces

4 stalks celery 1 inch pieces

2 medium onions chopped into large dice

3 cloves garlic, peeled, smashed and chopped into a couple pieces

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried basil

½ tsp paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

2 lbs (approx) boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1 inch pieces

2 lbs (approx) boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch pieces

3 c. Chicken stock

2 tbs cornstarch

2 tbs water

1 c. Frozen peas (approx)

Several tbs chopped fresh parsley

Load slow cooker or crockpot with first 9 ingredients. Gently mix or fold to make sure the herbs are evenly mixed.

Place chicken on top and season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken broth around the edges. (so you don’t wash all salt and pepper off chicken).

Cook on high 3 ½ hours or cook on low 7 ½ hours

With ½ hour remaining, whisk cornstarch with water , stir into stew and cook on high uncovered for 20 minutes . Add frozen peas and continue cooking 10 more minutes.

Serve with nice biscuits or a nice crusty bread.

Enjoy!