David’s Simple Summer Sauce

Simple Summer Sauce (tomato)
6 c. cherry tomatoes (red or orange)
8 garlic cloves chopped in half
1 c. olive oil
4 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
1 tbs sugar
1 lb. pasta (favorite short pasta, I used campanelle)
2 tbs fresh chopped basil
Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for topping and garnish
Preheat oven to 400
Toss tomatoes and garlic in a bowl with ½ c. olive oil, 2 tsp kosher salt, and a ½ tsp of fresh ground black pepper. Place tomato mixture on a rimmed baking sheet and roast 400 degrees until blistered. (about 40 minutes)
Using a fork, lightly crush tomatoes and garlic. Pour tomatoes, garlic, and juices into a saucepan along with ½ c. olive oil, 1 tbs sugar, 2 tsp kosher salt, and ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper. Simmer 7 or 8 minutes. Tomatoes will break down and sauce should thicken. Stir fresh chopped basil into sauce. Toss sauce with pasta and serve with Parmesan-Reggiano.
Enjoy!