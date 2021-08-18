David’s Simple Summer Sauce

Simple Summer Sauce (tomato)

6 c. cherry tomatoes (red or orange)

8 garlic cloves chopped in half

1 c. olive oil

4 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 tbs sugar

1 lb. pasta (favorite short pasta, I used campanelle)

2 tbs fresh chopped basil

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for topping and garnish

Preheat oven to 400

Toss tomatoes and garlic in a bowl with ½ c. olive oil, 2 tsp kosher salt, and a ½ tsp of fresh ground black pepper. Place tomato mixture on a rimmed baking sheet and roast 400 degrees until blistered. (about 40 minutes)

Using a fork, lightly crush tomatoes and garlic. Pour tomatoes, garlic, and juices into a saucepan along with ½ c. olive oil, 1 tbs sugar, 2 tsp kosher salt, and ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper. Simmer 7 or 8 minutes. Tomatoes will break down and sauce should thicken. Stir fresh chopped basil into sauce. Toss sauce with pasta and serve with Parmesan-Reggiano.

Enjoy!