David’s Shrimp Tostadas

Shrimp Tostadas

12-20 Tortlillas (corn or flour)((you can also buy already crispy))

1/3 c. Olive or vegetable oil

1 Tbs. Olive oil.

1 Tbs. Butter

1 heaping Tbs. “The Blonde Italian Garlic” (or 1 tsp. minced fresh garlic)

1/2 lb. peeled & deveined shrimp (slightly split at large end) I used 16-20/lb size

8 oz. Guacamole (heated refried beans are a good substitute)

8 oz. pico de gallo

3/4 c. shredded lettuce

4 oz. queso fresco (or shredded mexican cheese)

10-12 torn cilantro leaves

Heat 1/3 c. oil in a small fry pan over medium high heat. When oil starts to shimmer, not smoke, add tortillas 1 or 2 at a time and cook about a minute, turning once. Drain on paper towels and repeat process with remaining tortillas. They will be almost crispy. Cook a little longer for crispy. Set aside.

Toss shrimp in a bowl with spicy dry rub seasoning. Heat a small skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 Tbs olive oil, 1 Tbs butter, and heaping Tbs of “Blonde Italian Garlic” to pan. Mix together and add shrimp. Cook about 2 minutes. Shrimp will be cooked once they go from translucent to white. Remove from pan and cut each shrimp into 3 or 4 pieces. Now we can assemble the tostadas.

Dress each tortilla with a smear of guacamole, followed by a spoonful of pico de gallo. Top that with an even amount of shrimp. Add a pinch of shredded lettuce, a few crumbles of cheese, and top it all off with a torn piece of cilantro leaf.

You can add or subtract any ingredient you can imagine. Try with pulled pork, shredded beef, or diced chicken. Substitute refried beans on the bottom and top with avocado slices. Use taco sauce. Anything goes!