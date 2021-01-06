David’s Shrimp Risotto

SHRIMP RISOTTO

RISOTTO serves 4-6. About 20 minutes cooking time

3/4 stick of butter (7 tbsp) or 7 tbs olive oil) or( ½ butter& half olive oil)

1/2 C. minced shallots or onions

1 clove garlic minced

1 1/2 C. arborio rice

1/2 C. dry white wine or vermouth

6 cups chicken stock heated

½ C. frozen peas thawed

1 C. parmesan grated

1 tsp parsley chopped

SHRIMP

2 Tbs butter

2 Tbs minced shallots or onions

2 cloves garlic minced

1-1½ lbs peeled/tails removed shrimp. Make a couple horizontal slits on belly of each shrimp.

1-2 Tbs favorite Cajun seasoning

1 tsp parsley chopped

Melt butter in a heavy bottom saucepan over medium high heat.

Sauté shallots until they just start to turn golden.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Add rice and mix into shallots for 1 minute.

Add wine and continue to cook until wine evaporates.

Add 1 cup of heated broth to rice, stirring a little to make sure it doesn’t stick.

When broth is nearly absorbed, add another cup.

As the broth is absorbed, continue to add more until the rice is al dente (an almost undetectable hardness at the center of the rice) and a creamy sauce has formed.

You may not need all of the stock, but remember you want the rice to be a little loose, not sticky.

Add peas with a little stock and cook another minute.

If it tastes good and is nice and creamy, stir in cheese, add parsley and remove from heat.

Combine shrimp and Cajun seasoning in bowl. Melt butter in saute pan. When it just starts to bubble, add shallots. Cook about 2 minutes, then add garlic. Cook 1 minute, add in shrimp with Cajun seasoning. Toss and cook shrimp 3 or 4 minutes. Shrimp is done when it’s white all the way thru. (undercooked will gray and translucent) Don’t overcook.

To serve, place a serving of risotto in the center of the plate surrounded with shrimp. Garnish with a little parsley and parmesan cheese.

Enjoy!