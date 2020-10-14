David’s Shrimp and Pepperoni Stew

Shrimp and Pepperoni Stew
2 oz. Pepperoni peeled and chopped
2 tbs olive oil
5 cloves garlic sliced thin
½ tsp fennel seeds
1 can (15oz) chickpeas drained and rinsed
1 lb. Cherry tomatoes
¾ c. Dry white wine
½ tsp salt
1 ½ lb. Peeled, deveined, tails off large shrimp (about 31-40 a lb) (or any size))
½ cup basil rough chopped
Crushed red pepper flakes
Put olive oil and pepperoni in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Stir and cook 4 minutes. Pepperoni should just start to brown. Add garlic and fennel seed, stirring, and cook about a minute. Add chickpeas, tomatoes, white wine, and salt. Cover and bring to simmer (a low, bubbly, boil). Cook 8 minutes.
Break up (gently smash) the tomatoes with a spatula or wooden spoon.
Add shrimp and red pepper flakes, over medium heat, stirring occasionally and cook 3 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in basil.
This is delicious straight up or served over rice.
PS: don’t forget some really nice crusty bread
Enjoy!