David’s Shrimp and Pepperoni Stew

Shrimp and Pepperoni Stew

2 oz. Pepperoni peeled and chopped

2 tbs olive oil

5 cloves garlic sliced thin

½ tsp fennel seeds

1 can (15oz) chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 lb. Cherry tomatoes

¾ c. Dry white wine

½ tsp salt

1 ½ lb. Peeled, deveined, tails off large shrimp (about 31-40 a lb) (or any size))

½ cup basil rough chopped

Crushed red pepper flakes

Put olive oil and pepperoni in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Stir and cook 4 minutes. Pepperoni should just start to brown. Add garlic and fennel seed, stirring, and cook about a minute. Add chickpeas, tomatoes, white wine, and salt. Cover and bring to simmer (a low, bubbly, boil). Cook 8 minutes.

Break up (gently smash) the tomatoes with a spatula or wooden spoon.

Add shrimp and red pepper flakes, over medium heat, stirring occasionally and cook 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in basil.

This is delicious straight up or served over rice.

PS: don’t forget some really nice crusty bread

Enjoy!