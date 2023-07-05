Seafood Antipasta

4 tbs olive oil

8 tbs chopped shallot

1 tbs chopped garlic

1 lb cherry tomatoes halved

1 or 2 tbs pepper rings (mild, medium, whatever you like)

A pinch of hot pepper flakes (optional)

1 tbs tomato paste (optional)

½ c. White wine

1 lb peeled and deveined shrimp

10 oz. Bay scallops

½ lb. Calamari

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

Toasted bread points (ciabatta) can be prepared ahead of time. Toast bread. Then, gently rub each slice with a garlic clove. To finish, brush each slice with olive oil.

Preheat oven 425-450

Heat oil in an oven proof pan or dish on the stove over medium high heat. Add shallot and cook til shallots are just transparent. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Now it’s time to add optional hot peppers and, or , hot pepper flakes. Stir in tomatoes. The tomatoes should start to break down in about 10 minutes. To intensify the tomato taste, I add a little tomato paste along with 1/4 cup of white wine. Simmer several minutes, then start adding seafood. The seafood will cook quickly. Once all of the seafood is in the dish, splash with the (optional) remaining white wine. Finally, sprinkle the panko breadcrumbs over the dish and place in hot oven for several minutes.

Breadcrumbs should just start to look toasty. Remove from oven and serve with toasted ciabatta.

Ps:this would also be great as a sauce over pasta.

Enjoy!