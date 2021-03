David’s Scallops & Spicy Zucchini Noodles

SEARED SCALLOPS OVER SPICY ZUCCHINI NOODLES(SPAGHETTI)

6 DAY BOAT OR DRY PACKED SCALLOPS (3 PER PERSON)

1 TBS OLIVE OIL

1 TBS BUTTER

SALT AND PEPPER ( OR SPRINKLE OF FAVORITE CAJUN SEASONING)

ZUCCHINI NOODLES (SPAGHETTI)

2 MEDIUM ZUCCHINI (2 PERSONS-THIS WILL BE A LARGE PORTION) *ALSO AVAILABLE PRECUT FRESH OR FROZEN

1 TBS SESAME OIL

1 TBS OLIVE OIL

½ -1 TSP CHILI PASTE WITH GARLIC (DEPENDS HOW HOT YOU LIKE)

½ TSP SOY SAUCE (OR TO TASTE/THIS IS A SALTY FLAVOR)

SPIRAL CUT ZUCCHINI AND SET ASIDE.

HEAT LARGE FRYING PAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. SEASON TOP OF EACH SCALLOP WITH A SPRINKLE OF SALT & PEPPER, OR A PINCH OF CAJUN SEASONING.

ADD OIL AND BUTTER TO HOT PAN. WHEN IT STARTS TO BUBBLE, ADD SCALLOPS TO PAN SEASONING SIDE DOWN. MAKE SURE THE SCALLOPS ARE A COUPLE INCHES APART SO THEY DON’T STEAM. THEY SHOULD COOK ABOUT 1 ½ MINUTES. WHILE COOKING, SPRINKLE THE OTHER SIDE OF SCALLOP WITH A LITTLE MORE SEASONING. AFTER 1 ½ MINUTES, PICK UP SCALLOP WITH TONGS AND CHECK FOR A NICE BROWN COLOR AROUND THE EDGES. YOU SHOULD SEE A LITTLE SPLITTING AROUND THE EDGES. TURN OVER AND COOK THE OTHER SIDE ABOUT 1 TO 1 ½ MINUTES. REMOVE FROM PAN AND SET ASIDE. DO NOT WIPE OUT PAN.

ADD SESAME OIL & OLIVE OIL TO HOT PAN ALONG WITH ZUCCHINI SPAGHETTI. ADD CHILI PASTE AND SOY SAUCE. GENTLY TOSS (USING TONGS) MIXING ALL OF THE FLAVORS TOGETHER. TASTE FOR SEASONING. IF YOU WANT IT SPICIER, ADD MORE CHILI PASTE,, OR MORE SOY,,ADD A LITTLE MORE TO TASTE.

COOK ABOUT 4 MINUTES. IF YOU COOK TOO LONG, OR WAIT TOO LONG TO SERVE ,,NOODLES COULD GET MUSHY.

SERVE SPAGHETTI ZUCCHINI TOPPED WITH SCALLOPS. REALLY GOOD!

ENJOY!

