David’s Rice Paper Rolls

Rice Paper Rolls

A.K.A. Springs Rolls or Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls

8 Rice paper rounds (22 cm)

8 Mdium cooked shrimp cut in half

8 Thai basil leaves

4 Lettuce leaves cut in half (cut out and discard tough rib)

8 tbs 1 ½ inch julienne cut carrot

8 tbs 1 ½ inch julienne cut red pepper

8 tbs 1 ½ inch julienne cut yellow pepper

8 tbs 1 ½ inch julienne cut cucumber

2 or 3 Scallions chopped (including most of the green part)

4 oz. (more or less) Rice vermicelli cooked according to pkg instructions

1 *tsp Chili bean sauce or Thai style chili sauce

½ tsp Soy sauce

Dipping sauces available in stores include several Thai style Chile sauces and peanut sauces.

Using scissors or a knife, cut the cooked vermicelli into 1 ½ inch pieces and toss with chili bean sauce and soy sauce. Set aside.

Arrange all of your ingredients where you can reach them easily. Rice paper rounds must be softened 1 at a time. to do this, fill a large plate, shallow bowl, or small tray with water. Take rice paper and dip it in water for 3 seconds. Place the softened rice paper on a cutting board (some say it works better if you cover your cutting board with a clean kitchen towel). Line up 3 halves of shrimp in the middle of the rice paper followed by some torn basil leaves. Now, just add a little bit of each of the remaining ingredients, including the flavored vermicelli noodles, in a straight line over the shrimp.

To roll, fold the sides in over the edge of the ingredients. then, just roll it forward like a cigar. firm it up with your hands as you roll. The rice paper will stick to itself. Place rolls on a slightly oiled plate or sheet pan. ( Or they can stick together)

Serve fresh with your favorite dipping sauce.

This is a basic blueprint to making them any way you like. Experiment and have fun!

Enjoy!