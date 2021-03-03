David’s Pressed Sandwiches

A pressed sandwich, also called a panini, is exactly that. Load up a piece of bread with your favorite combination of meats, cheeses, and toppings. Top it off with another piece of bread. Brush the top with a little olive oil and place it in a hot pan. Press it down with a heavy frying pan or foil covered brick and cook over medium to medium high heat for 3 or 4 minutes. Flip and repeat process.

You will end up with a toasty, golden, warm delight.

Enjoy!

Suggestions: anything you can imagine will be better than you think!

Italian bread ¾ inch thick or a crusty roll sliced into a top and a bottom.

Capicola

Prosciutto

Salami or ham

Fontina cheese

Roasted red peppers

Pesto

Drizzle of Italian dressing

Chopped hot peppers

Or

Same bread as above

Fontina

Asiago

Mozzarella

Pesto

Baby spinach

Tomato sliced thin

P.S: Panini means small bread or bread roll