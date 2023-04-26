George Foreman Grill

Over 100 million George Foreman Grills have been sold since it’s introduction in 1994. One might guess there are 100 million recipes to cook on one of these little hot plate wonders.

My idea was to transform old school sheet pizza into a variety of toasted pressed sandwiches.

Ingredients could include anything you like or can imagine. Start with sheet pizza, then add any of these suggestions or more.

Cold cuts

Roasted peppers

Cheeses of choice

Fresh herbs or greens

Meat loaf

Sausages

Dressings like pesto, olive oil, etc.

Olive oil

Cut pizza squares or shape of choice. Assemble sandwiches with desired ingredients. Do not overstuff. Brush top of sandwich with a little olive oil or melted butter. Place, oil side down, on preheated grill. Brush top of sandwich and close grill. Press down, slightly.toast until golden brown and heated through.

This is just one way to use the George Foreman Grill.

Enjoy!

P.S. George Foreman made more than $250 million from the George Foreman Grill.