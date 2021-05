David’s Potato Salad

POTATO SALAD

4 LB. RUSSET POTATOES PEELED AND CUT INTO 1 INCH CUBES

¼ C. SUGAR

6 TBS RICE VINEGAR OR WHITE WINE VINEGAR

1 C. DICED CELERY

½ C. DICED SWEET ONION

½ C. FRESH DILL WEED

2 TBS PICKLE RELISH

2 TBS WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD

1 ¼ C. MAYONNAISE

KOSHER SALT

FRESH CRACKED BLACK PEPPER

OPTIONAL: ¼ TSP CAYENNE PEPPER

OPTIONAL: 4 STRIPS THICK BACON COOKED CRISP AND CHOPPED

IN A LARGE SAUCEPAN ADD POTATOES TO 2 QTS WATER ALONG WITH 2 TBS SUGAR, 2 TBS KOSHER SALT AND 2 TBS VINEGAR. BRING TO A BOIL. ONCE THE POT IS BOILING, REDUCE TO A SIMMER FOR 10 MINUTES. POTATOES SHOULD BE TENDER. PLACE POTATOES IN COLANDER TO DRAIN. HERE’S THE TRICK. SPREAD POTATOES OUT ON A BAKING SHEET AND DRIZZLE WITH 2 TBS OF VINEGAR. ALLOW TO COOL.

NOW, IT’S TIME TO MAKE A DRESSING.

USING A LARGE BOWL, COMBINE 2 TBS SUGAR, 2 TBS VINEGAR, CELERY, ONION, DILL, RELISH, MUSTARD, AND MAYO. GENTLY FOLD IN POTATOES. (AND OPTIONAL INGREDIENTS). SALT AND PEPPER TO TASTE. COVER AND REFRIGERATE TIL SERVING.

ENJOY!