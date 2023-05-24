Potato Salad

4 lb. Russet potatoes peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes

¼ c. Sugar

6 tbs rice wine or white wine vinegar

1 c. Diced celery

½ c. Diced sweet onion

½ c. Fresh dill weed

2 tbs pickle relish

2 tbs whole grain mustard

1 ¼ c. Mayonnaise

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Optional: ¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Optional: 4 strips thick bacon cooked crisp and chopped

In a large saucepan add potatoes to 2 qts water along with 2 tbs sugar, 2 tbs kosher salt and 2 tbs vinegar. Bring to a boil. Once the pot is boiling, reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Potatoes should be tender. Place potatoes in colander to drain. Here’s the trick. Spread potatoes out on a baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tbs of vinegar. Allow to cool.

Now, it’s time to make a dressing.

Using a large bowl, combine 2 tbs sugar, 2 tbs vinegar, celery, onion, dill, relish, mustard, and mayo. Gently fold in potatoes. (and optional ingredients). Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate til serving.

Enjoy!