Potato Salad
4 lb. Russet potatoes peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes
¼ c. Sugar
6 tbs rice wine or white wine vinegar
1 c. Diced celery
½ c. Diced sweet onion
½ c. Fresh dill weed
2 tbs pickle relish
2 tbs whole grain mustard
1 ¼ c. Mayonnaise
Kosher salt
Fresh cracked black pepper
Optional: ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
Optional: 4 strips thick bacon cooked crisp and chopped
In a large saucepan add potatoes to 2 qts water along with 2 tbs sugar, 2 tbs kosher salt and 2 tbs vinegar. Bring to a boil. Once the pot is boiling, reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Potatoes should be tender. Place potatoes in colander to drain. Here’s the trick. Spread potatoes out on a baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tbs of vinegar. Allow to cool.
Now, it’s time to make a dressing.
Using a large bowl, combine 2 tbs sugar, 2 tbs vinegar, celery, onion, dill, relish, mustard, and mayo. Gently fold in potatoes. (and optional ingredients). Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate til serving.
Enjoy!