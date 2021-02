David’s Pork Verde

PORK VERDE SLOW COOKED

3-3 ½ LB PORK LOIN CUBED

1 TBS GROUND CUMIN

2 TSP KOSHER SALT

½ TSP FRESH GROUND BLACK PEPPER

2 TBS OLIVE OIL (OR VEGETABLE OIL)

1 JAR OR CAN OF GREEN SALSA (20-28 OZ)

1 CAN (10 OZ) GREEN ENCHILADA SAUCE

1 MEDIUM ONION CUT INTO HALF SLICES

1 RED BELL PEPPER DICED

2 CLOVES GARLIC MINCED

*RICE AND OR TORTILLAS WITH ALL THE FIXIN’S. SOUR CREAM, SHREDDED CHEESE, AVOCADO ETC.

HAVE THE BUTCHER CUT (OR YOU) THE PORK LOIN INTO APPROX 1 INCH CUBES. SEASON WITH CUMIN, SALT, AND BLACK PEPPER. ADD OIL TO HOT FRYPAN AND BROWN PORK IN 3 BATCHES.

START LOADING THE CROCKPOT OR SLOW COOKER. 1/3 OF THE ONIONS, PEPPER, AND GARLIC FOLLOWED BY 1/3 OF THE GREEN SAUCE. TOP WITH 1/3 OF THE BROWNED PORK. ADD IN THE REST OF THE INGREDIENTS TOPPING IT OFF WITH A LITTLE SAUCE AT THE END. SET ON LOW AND COOK 8 HOURS.

SERVE OVER RICE OR WITH TORTILLAS AND TACO SHELLS ALONG WITH YOUR FAVORITE TOPPINGS.

ENJOY!