Pork Verde Slow Cooked
3-3 ½ lb pork loin cubed
1 tbs ground cumin
2 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
2 tbs olive oil (or vegetable oil)
1 jar or can of green salsa (20-28 oz)
1 can (10 oz) green enchilada sauce
1 medium onion cut into half slices
1 red bell pepper diced
2 cloves garlic minced
*rice and or tortillas with all the fixin’s. Sour cream, shredded cheese, avocado etc.
Have the butcher cut (or you) the pork loin into approx 1 inch cubes. Season with cumin, salt, and black pepper. Add oil to hot frypan and brown pork in 3 batches.
Start loading the crockpot or slow cooker. 1/3 of the onions, pepper, and garlic followed by 1/3 of the green sauce. Top with 1/3 of the browned pork. Add in the rest of the ingredients topping it off with a little sauce at the end. Set on low and cook 8 hours.
Serve over rice or with tortillas and taco shells along with your favorite toppings.
Enjoy!