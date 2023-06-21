Pork Verde Slow Cooked

3-3 ½ lb pork loin cubed

1 tbs ground cumin

2 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

2 tbs olive oil (or vegetable oil)

1 jar or can of green salsa (20-28 oz)

1 can (10 oz) green enchilada sauce

1 medium onion cut into half slices

1 red bell pepper diced

2 cloves garlic minced

*rice and or tortillas with all the fixin’s. Sour cream, shredded cheese, avocado etc.

Have the butcher cut (or you) the pork loin into approx 1 inch cubes. Season with cumin, salt, and black pepper. Add oil to hot frypan and brown pork in 3 batches.

Start loading the crockpot or slow cooker. 1/3 of the onions, pepper, and garlic followed by 1/3 of the green sauce. Top with 1/3 of the browned pork. Add in the rest of the ingredients topping it off with a little sauce at the end. Set on low and cook 8 hours.

Serve over rice or with tortillas and taco shells along with your favorite toppings.

Enjoy!