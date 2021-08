David’s Pork Tenderloin With Honey Soy Sauce

PORK TENDERLOIN WITH HONEY SOY SAUCE

OVEN 350

2 PORK TENDERLOINS (USUALLY 2 PER PKG)

2 TSP FAVORITE RUB

2 TBS OLIVE OIL

1 TBS MINCED SHALLOT

2 CLOVES GARLIC MINCED

4 TBS APPLE CIDER VINEGAR (OR SUBSTITUTE RICE WIN VINEGAR

2 TBS SOY SAUCE

½ C. HONEY

1/2 TSP -1 TSP CHILI BEAN PASTE

SEASON TENDERLOINS WITH DRY RUB AND SET ASIDE.

ADD VINEGAR, SOY SAUCE, AND HONEY TO A SMALL BOWL AND WHISK.

WE’RE GOING TO START THIS ON THE STOVE TOP AND FINISH IN THE OVEN.

SO, HEAT THE OLIVE OIL OVER HIGH HEAT IN AN OVEN PROOF SAUTE PAN OR SKILLET. BROWN ALL SIDES OF THE TENDERLOINS. THIS SHOULD TAKE ABOUT A MINUTE PER SIDE.

ADD SHALLOT AND GARLIC TO PAN AND COOK ABOUT A MINUTE. POUR HONEY MIXTURE OVER PORK AND MAKE SURE IT IS COMPLETELY COVERED WITH SAUCE.

PLACE UNCOVERED PAN IN OVEN AND ROAST 17 MINUTES. USING A MEAT THERMOMETER, THE CENTER OF THE TENDERLOIN SHOULD REGISTER JUST OVER 150 DEGREES.REMOVE PORK FROM PAN AND HEAT SAUCE OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT TIL IT STARTS TO THICKEN. (JUST A FEW MINUTES.)

PAINT THE TENDERLOIN WITH A LITTLE SAUCE, SLICE INTO1/2 -3/4 INCH PIECES AND SERVE WITH REMAINING SAUCE ON THE SIDE.

WHITE RICE IS AN EXCELLENT SIDE DISH.

ENJOY!