PANKO PORK CUTLETS

4 PORK CUTLETS CUT FROM BONE IN ROAST( APPROX 1 INCH THICK)

OR

4 BONE IN PORK CHOPS

4 TSP APPROX SPICY DRY RUB SEASONING OF CHOICE

1 OR 2 TBS FRANKS OR YOUR FAVORITE HOT SAUCE

1 C. FLOUR

½ C. MILK

1 EGG

2 OR 3 C. PANKO BREAD CRUMBS

½ C. VEGETABLE OIL

½ C. OLIVE OIL

(OPTIONAL ½ C. GRATED PARMESAN OR ROMANO CHEESE)

USING A MEAT POUNDER OR HAMMER, CAREFULLY POUND CHOPS INTO LARGE, THIN CHOPS. PLACING CHOP IN AN EXTRA LARGE FOOD BAG ONE AT A TIME, MAKES THIS JOB EASY.

ARRANGE 3 DISHES TO BREAD CHOPS.

PLACE FLOUR IN FIRST DISH WITH 1 TSP OF SEASONING. MIX WITH FORK

PLACE EGG, MILK, 1 TSP HOT SAUCE AND 1 TSP SEASONING IN SECOND DISH. MIX WELL.

PLACE PANKO AND 1 TSP SEASONING IN THIRD DISH.

SEASON CUTLETS WITH REMAINING TSP OF SEASONING.

ADD FIRST CUTLET TO FLOUR. TURN TO COAT BOTH SIDES. SHAKE OFF EXCESS AND DIP BOTH SIDES IN EGG MIXTURE. SHAKE OFF EXCESS AND DROP CUTLET IN CRUMB MIXTURE.BOTH SIDES,

SHAKE OFF EXCESS, SET ASIDE AND REPEAT WITH REMAINING CHOPS.

HEAT OIL, ABOUT ½ INCH DEEP, TO APPROX 350F (MEDIUM HIGH HEAT). COOK TIL GOLDEN ON BOTH SIDES, THEN, PLACE ON A BAKING SHEET WITH RACK. SPRINKLE WITH SOME OF THE GRATED CHEESE. REPEAT PROCESS WITH REMAINING CHOPS. CHOPS CAN BE HELD IN A 160 DEGREE OVEN TO KEEP WARM.

ENJOY!

PS SOMETIMES I TOP THESE WITH A LITTLE SAUCED PASTA AND A SLICE OF MOZZARELLA OR PROVOLONE. GET CREATIVE. HAVE FUN!