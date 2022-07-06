David’s Pork Carnitas (Crockpot)

2 ½ -3lb pork shoulder (or butt) cut into 2 inch cubes

1 c. Chicken broth

1 Orange halved

1 lime halved

2 tsp oregano

1 tbs chili powder

1 tbs ground cumin

1 tbs kosher salt

½ tsp fresh rough ground black pepper

1 onion rough chopped

5 cloves garlic peeled and crushed

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeds and ribs removed, diced

1 bay leaf

Vegetable oil or lard for frying

If desired: tortillas, cilantro, pickled onions, rice, or anything you like.

In crockpot or slow cooker: combine chicken broth, juice from orange and lime, (also add the juiced halves), oregano, chili powder, cumin, kosher salt, and black pepper. Stir ingredients together. Add in pork and give it a good toss to season pork with crock pot ingredients. Top with onions, garlic, jalapeno, and bay leaf.

Cover and cook on high 4-5 hours. (8 hours on low)

Remove pork with a slotted spoon, leaving everything else behind, and place in a large bowl.

Heat a couple tbs of vegetable oil or lard in a large non- stick frying pan over medium high heat. Add some of the pork to pan, (2 or 3 cups of pork) smashing it and slightly pulling it apart with tongs. Cook several minutes until the pork gets nice, crispy edges. Turn it over and crisp the other side. Repeat process with remaining pork.

Serve with tortillas or taco shells with your favorite toppings. I’ve also seen it served as a small bowl of chili, or with a little rice and some juice from the crock pot.

Enjoy!