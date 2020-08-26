David’s Picnic Pasta & Pesto Sauce

Picnic Pasta

1 lb bow tie pasta

¼ c. Olive oil

1 c. Pesto sauce

1 small package (10 oz.) Frozen spinach, thawed and pressed dry

½ c. Mayonnaise

Juice of ½ lemon

1 small pkg (10 oz.) Frozen peas thawed

¼ c. Toasted cashews or almonds (slivered)

1/3 c. Freshly grated parmesan or romano

Salt and pepper to taste (1/2 tsp of each)

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain, toss with olive oil, and set aside to cool.

Using a food processor or Vitamix, puree pesto, spinach, and lemon juice.

Mix in mayo and blend until almost smooth. Add to pasta along with peas, nuts, cheese, salt and pepper. Toss and serve.

Enjoy

P.S. If you make it ahead of time, refrigerate. To serve, bring back to room temperature.

PESTO SAUCE

2 C. clean, dry, loosely packed fresh basil

1/3 C. pine nuts (macadamia or walnuts can be used for a different taste)

2 cloves garlic chopped

1/2 C. grated parmesan reggiano cheese (romano works great too)

1/2 to 3/4 C. extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Place basil, pine nuts and garlic in food processor. Pulse several times.

Slowly drizzle a 1/4 C. of olive oil into processor while running.

Stop machine and add cheese.

Slowly add another 1/4 cup of oil while machine is running.

Stop and check for consistency and taste for salt and pepper.

Add salt and pepper.

If pesto is too thick, drizzle in more oil while machine is running.

Enjoy!

If you wish to keep the pesto in the refrigerator for a few days, cover the top with a layer of olive oil. Place plastic wrap right on surface.

Pesto also freezes nicely. Place in ice cube trays, freeze and use as needed.