Penne Pasta With Broccoli

1 c. Extra virgin olive oil

¼ – ½ tsp crushed red pepper (flakes)

5 or 6 c. Fresh broccoli florets

8 garlic cloves sliced thin

1 lb penne pasta cooked al dente

½ c. Grated parmesan reggiano

A couple tbs fresh chopped flat leaf parsley

A sprinkle of olive oil to serve

This is a dish that can be served as a first course, a side, or main dish. It’s delicious and can be made quickly.

Start the pasta which should take about 10 minutes. We want the pasta to be ready when the broccoli is done.

Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add red pepper flakes and allow to cook about a minute. Carefully add broccoli and fold into the hot oil. Allow to cook 4 to five minutes. It will just start to color. Add garlic and cook another minute. Garlic should be fragrant and just start to color. Remove pan from heat.

Save 1 c. Of pasta water, set aside, then drain the pasta. Fold the pasta into the cooked broccoli. If it seems a little dry, add several tbs of the saved pasta water. Stir in ½ of the cheese and gently fold together. Add in remaining cheese with parsley and give it another gentle fold. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil.

Enjoy!