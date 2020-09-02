David’s Peach Crisp Cobbler

Preheat oven 350F

Fruit Mixture:

5 C. peach wedges (about six peaches cut in 6 wedges each)

3 tbs flour

1 C. sugar

Topping:

½ C. flour

½ C. brown sugar

½ C. melted butter

¾ C. chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)

3 envelopes instant oatmeal (cinnamon spice, apple cinnamon or whatever you like)

Combine peach wedges, flour and sugar in a large bowl.

Butter a 2 or 2 ½ qt casserole dish.

Pour peaches into buttered dish.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, melted butter, oatmeal (straight from envelope) and chopped nuts. The mixture will be lumpy. Top peaches with this mixture and bake in 350F oven 45 minutes.

Serve warm or room temperature. Ice cream on side is nice touch.

Enjoy!