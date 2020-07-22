David’s pasta with shrimp and pesto sauce

Pasta with shrimp and pesto sauce

1 lb pasta (whatever you like, penne, campanelle, pici, etc)

1 to 1 ½ lbs peeled and deveined shrimp

1 tbs olive oil

2 tbs butter

1-2 tbs Cajun seasoning

½ c. vermouth or dry white wine

*5 or 6 tbs pesto sauce ( i used ready made from Costco)

1 c. water reserved from pasta cooking water

optional garnish -4 oz fresh mozzarella sliced

Prepare pasta according to pkg instructions

While pasta is cooking, add butter and olive oil to a hot skillet or saute pan over medium high heat.

When butter starts to bubble, add shrimp.

Season with Cajun seasoning, give the shrimp a little stir, then allow to cook about 2 minutes.

Turn shrimp over and continue cooking a couple of minutes. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.

Add white wine to hot pan and cook til just about a tbs remains.

Reduce heat, add drained pasta, pesto sauce, and gently mix together.

Fold in shrimp.

This is where you add some spoonfuls of the reserved pasta water to get a nice saucey consistency.

Garnish with fresh mozzarella or a sprinkling of Parmesan or Romano cheese.

Enjoy!

Pesto Sauce

2 C. clean, dry, loosely packed fresh basil

1/3 C. pine nuts (macadamia or walnuts can be used for a different taste)

2 cloves garlic chopped

1/2 C. grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese (Romano works great too)

1/2 to 3/4 C. extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Place basil, pine nuts and garlic in food processor. Pulse several times.

Slowly drizzle a 1/4 C. of olive oil into processor while running.

Stop machine and add cheese.

Slowly add another 1/4 cup of oil while machine is running.

Stop and check for consistency and taste for salt and pepper.

Add salt and pepper.

If pesto is too thick, drizzle in more oil while machine is running.

Enjoy!

If you wish to keep the pesto in the refrigerator for a few days, cover the top with a layer of olive oil. Place plastic wrap right on surface.

Pesto also freezes nicely. Place in ice cube trays, freeze and use as needed.