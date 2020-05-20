David’s Pantry Raid: Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Pasta Shells

½ Box largest shells (if you get shells from Olive Scene, double recipe)

8 oz. Bulk Italian sausage (not in casing)

2 Tbs. Olive Oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 or 6 oz. fresh baby spinach, rough chopped

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 ½ c. Ricotta cheese

1 egg, beaten

½ c. Pecorino Romano Cheese, grated

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 jar of your favorite pasta sauce

1 c. Mossarella, shredded

Cook shells according to directions on box. Rinse and drain. Set aside.

Saute sausage in a medium frypan until all pink is gone. Pour off fat and set aside.

Heat oil over medium-high heat in a medium to large saute pan.

Add onions and soften for 7 or 8 minutes.

Add garlic and cook one minute.

Add spinach with a little salt and pepper and cook until it’s wilted and excess water disappears. Remove from heat.

In a medium to large bowl, mix the Ricotta cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese, egg and nutmeg.

Add the crumbled sausage and spinach mix to the cheese mix. Mix together and gently stuff the shells.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Use an ovenproof casserole dish, big enough to hold the shells in a single layer. Dish too small? Use two. Pour 1/3 of the pasta sauce on the bottom of baking dish. Add stuffed shells to dish, top each one with a spoonful of sauce and finally a topping of Mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20 minutes. Top with a little more sauce, a few pinches of grated Romano, and…

ENJOY!