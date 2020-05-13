David’s Pantry Raid: roasted side dishes

Roasted Side Dishes

Cauliflower Brussel sprouts Potatoes

All three are similar preparations using the same olive oil dressing. Make the dressing first to allow flavors to blend together.

The following ingredients are for 1 recipe of 1 of the above.

¼ c. Olive oil

4 cloves of garlic minced

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

¼ tsp red pepper flakes (crushed red pepper)

Stir ingredients together and set aside.

Cauliflower. Break up cauliflower into bite size florets and toss with olive oil dressing. You can do this in a large bowl or just toss on large sheet pan. (pour bowl of tossed cauliflower and olive oil dressing on large sheet pan). Roast in 400 degree oven for 15 minutes, turn the florets with a small spatula and roast 10-15 minutes more. You should get some nice browning on the edges.

*optional dressing…a couple shakes of frank’s or your favorite hot sauce.

Brussel sprouts. Cut off bottom ¼ inch (core) and then cut sprout in half.

Just like the cauliflower, toss with olive oil dressing and spread brussel sprouts on a large sheet pan. Roast in 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Toss around on pan and roast another 20-25 minutes. Sprouts should have a slight charred look.

*optional toppings: splashes of balsamic vinegar or (&) grated parmesan.

Potatoes. I used kennebec potatoes, but all work well. If you use Idaho, make sure you toss them with the dressing right away or they will start to darken. Cut potatoes into large bite size pieces and toss with dressing. Roast on a large sheet pan in a 400 degree oven for 30. Minutes. Toss and continue roasting for another 30 minutes. They should have crispy edges and a creamy center.

*optional topping: fresh chopped parsley

Enjoy!