David’s Pantry Raid: Risotto

RISOTTO

3/4 stick of butter (7 tbsp) or 7 tbs olive oil) or( ½ butter& half olive oil)

1/2 C. minced shallots or onions

1 clove garlic minced

1 1/2 C. arborio rice

1/2 C. dry white wine or vermouth

6 cups chicken stock heated

8 oz wild mushrooms rough chopped (sautéed or raw).Whatever you like shitake, button, etc.

1 C. frozen peas thawed

1/3 C. parmesan grated

1 tbsp parsley chopped

Melt butter in a heavy bottom saucepan over medium high heat.

Sauté shallots until they just start to turn golden.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Add rice and mix into shallots for 1 minute.

Add wine and continue to cook until wine evaporates.

Add 1 cup of heated broth to rice, stirring a little to make sure it doesn’t stick.

When broth is nearly absorbed, add another cup.

This time when the broth is nearly absorbed, add the mushrooms with another cup of broth.

As the broth is absorbed, continue to add more until the rice is al dente (an almost undetectable hardness at the center of the rice) and a creamy sauce has formed.

You may not need all of the stock, but remember you want the rice to be a little loose, not sticky.

Add peas with a little stock and cook another minute.

If it tastes good and is nice and creamy, stir in cheese, add parsley and serve.

Enjoy!