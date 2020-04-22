David’s Pantry Raid: Meatless Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our own David Moss has an easy recipe that uses staples found right in our pantry. Watch the video above for his easy idea for dinner.

David's Meatless Chili

Here are the ingredients:

3 Tbs vegetable or olive oil

1 onion chopped

1 carrot chopped

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 small (4oz) roasted green chile

1 envelope taco mix

1tbs cumin

1 tsp oregano

¼ tsp cayenne

1 28oz can rushed tomatoes

1 can black beans rinsed and drained

1 can red kidney beans rinsed and drained *unless they have green chile sauce*

1 can white beans rinsed and drained

1 can corn rinsed an drained ( David used Mexican style corn)

1 beer or 2 cups broth or water

salt and pepper to taste

*toppings could include sour cream, crushed chips, cheese, etc*

Directions:

Heat oil in large pot over high heat. Add onions, carrots, and garlic. When they start to soften add green roasted chiles, taco mix, cumin, oregano, and cayenne. Give it a couple of stirs, then add the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 30-40 minutes uncovered.