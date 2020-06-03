David’s Pantry Raid: Dips for Chips

David’s Dips for Chips

Homemade Onion Dip

2 Medium to large sweet onions, cut in half, then sliced

3 cloves garlic, sliced longwise

3 Tbs. Olive Oil

¼ tsp Sugar

¼ tsp salt

1 ½ c. Sour Cream or Creme Fraiche

Pepper (black or red) to taste

Chips or vegetables for dipping

Add olive oil, onions, garlic, sugar and salt to saute pan over medium-low heat. Cover pan. Cook until onions start to soften and turn golden and cook off some of the moisture. Once onions are darkened and very soft, allow to cool. Chop onions, then stir into sour cream. Add black or red pepper to taste. Serve with chips or raw vegetables.

ENJOY

Chile Cashew Dip

1 C. raw unsalted cashews

2 or 3 Chiles Adobo (Canned)

1 Tbs. Sauce from can

1 Clove garlic

Pinch of salt

¼ c. water

Add everything and half of the water to food processor. Run processor about a minute. Scrape down the sides and add 1/2 of the remaining water. Process 30 seconds or so, then check to see if dip is nice and creamy. If needed, add a little more water and continue. Once dip is the way you like it, serve with a little garnish of choice, (Cilantro, spicy nuts, whatever) and serve with chips or raw vegetables.

ENJOY