David’s Pantry Raid: Crock Pot Chocolate Pudding Cake

Crock Pot Chocolate Pudding Cake
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 box instant chocolate pudding mix (small box)
2 c. Sour cream
4 eggs
¾ c. Vegetable oil
1 c. Water
1 c. Chocolate chips (your choice)
Non-stick cooking spray
Crock pot
In a large bowl, mix everything together except the chocolate chips. When the ingredients are nice and smooth, stir in the chocolate chips. Spray the inside of the crock pot with non-stick spray. Add batter to crock pot and set to low for 6 hours.
To serve, use a large spoon to dish up a nice little mound of chocolate heaven.
Topping ideas – ice cream, berries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup or all of the above.
Enjoy!