1  of  5
Breaking News
Live Video: Funeral services begin for George Floyd Protests latest: Criminal cases from downtown riots up from last week Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard tests positive for COVID-19, daughter says Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

David’s Pantry Raid: Crock Pot Chocolate Pudding Cake

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crock Pot Chocolate Pudding Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 box instant chocolate pudding mix (small box)

2 c. Sour cream

4 eggs

¾ c. Vegetable oil

1 c. Water

1 c. Chocolate chips (your choice)

Non-stick cooking spray

Crock pot

In a large bowl, mix everything together except the chocolate chips. When the ingredients are nice and smooth, stir in the chocolate chips. Spray the inside of the crock pot with non-stick spray. Add batter to crock pot and set to low for 6 hours.

To serve, use a large spoon to dish up a nice little mound of chocolate heaven.

Topping ideas – ice cream, berries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup or all of the above.

Enjoy!

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo