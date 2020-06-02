David’s Pantry Raid: Best Ever Wings

David’s Best Ever Wings

**Preheat grill or oven 275 degrees**

4 or 5 lbs or trimmed wings (drumetts & flats)

The Rub

3 Tbs paprika

1 Tbs garlic powder

1 Tbs onion powder

1 Tbs chili powder

1 Tbs kosher salt

1 Tsp mustard powder

1 Tsp Chipotle powder

Favorite wing sause (franks, Korean, sweet, etc)

Combine rub ingredients in a medium bowl and mix thoroughly.

Spread wings on a large oiled sheet pan and liberally season with rub, both sides. There should be plenty of rub left over.

Roast 45 minutes. Turn each wing over, return pan to grill or oven, and roast 45-60 minutes. Check the wings at the 45 minute mark to make sure they don’t overcook. For crispier wings, return to grill or oven. (Little wings cook faster).

Place hot, roasted wings in a large bowl and toss with about a quarter cup of your favorite sauce. Taste, add more sauce if you like, and serve.

ENJOY!

* These wings are excellent prepared in a smoker or on a grill over indirect heat.