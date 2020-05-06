David’s Pantry Raid: Banana Bundt Cake

David’s Banana Bundt Cake

2 Cups Flour mixed with 1 Tsp Baking Powder

1 ¼ Cup Sugar

1 Stick Butter ROOM TEMPERATURE

1 Cup Sour Cream mixed with 1 Tsp Baking Soda

4 Old Bananas BROKEN IN PIECES OR mashed

1 Tsp Vanilla

2 Eggs

OPTIONAL: 1 c. Chocolate Chips

Pam baking spray made with flour

Bundt Pan or Large loaf pan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat butter on medium speed til it starts to get creamy. Add sugar slowly while mixing. Add eggs one at a time, then the vanilla, and continue mixing til smooth. Reduce mixer speed a little bit and start adding, alternately, the flour, sour cream mixture, and bananas. *If you are adding the chocolate chips, just stir them in at the very end.

Spray the baking pan with baking spray, add cake batter to pan and bake 40 minutes. Cake is done when a toothpick stuck in middle comes out clean.

Allow to cool at least 30 minutes, turn out of pan, and…

ENJOY!

P.S This recipe is courtesy of Anita Goldstein and Kim Moss.