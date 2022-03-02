David’s Panko Crusted Pork Loin

Oven roasted panko crusted pork loin

4 pork loin cutlets ¾ to 1 inch thick

1 c. Panko breadcrumbs¼ c. Pecorino romano cheese

½ tsp italian seasoning

½ tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 egg

¼ c. Milk

2 tsp franks hot sauce (or your favorite)

1/2 c. Flour

Non stick cooking spray (vegetable or olive oil spray)

1 c. Tomato pasta sauce (your favorite)

1 c. Shredded mozzarella

1/4 c. Chopped basil for garnish

Optional roasted broccoli 4-6 c. Florets tossed with a tbs olive oil

Preheat oven 425

Sheet pan with bakeable cooling rack (metal)

One at a time, place pork loin in large plastic bag, or between 2 sheets of clear food wrap, and pound to a thickness of a little less than ½ an inch. Salt and pepper both sides. Set aside.

Set out 3 shallow dishes.

Add flour to first dish.

Egg, milk, hot sauce to second dish. Beat with fork to combine ingredients.

Panko, romano, italian seasoning, salt, and pepper to third. Mix thoroughly.

One at a time, dredge pork loin in flour,,shake off excess,,dip in egg,,let excess drip off,,and finally dredge thru panko mix. You can press down a little on crumbs to insure they stick. Repeat with remaining pork.

Here’s the trick. Spray both sides of pork with non stick cooking spray. Place on sheet pan (with rack) and roast 10- 12 minutes. Cutlets should be starting to brown. Top each cutlet with a couple tbs of tomato sauce, then mozzarella. Add optional broccoli to edges of sheet pan and roast another 6 or 7 minutes.

Serve with chopped basil garnish.

Enjoy!