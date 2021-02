David’s Oatmeal Cookies with Cherries and Pecans

OATMEAL COOKIES WITH CHERRIES AND PECANS

PREHEAT OVEN 350

1 C. (2 STICKS) UNSALTED BUTTER ROOM TEMPERATURE

1 C. BROWN SUGAR

½ C. SUGAR

2 EGGS

1 ½ TSP VANILLA EXTRACT

3 C. OLD FASHIONED OATS

1 ½ C. ALL PURPOSE FLOUR

1 TSP BAKING SODA

1 TSP CINNAMON

½ TSP TABLE SALT (NOT CHUNKY KOSHER SALT)

½ C. DRIED CHERRIES CHOPPED (OR SUBSTITUTE DRIED CRANBERRIES)

½ C. CHOPPED PECANS

ADD ROOM TEMPERATURE BUTTER AND SUGARS TO LARGE MIXING BOWL. BEAT ON MEDIUM TIL LIGHT AND FLUFFY. MIX IN EGGS AND VANILLA. IN A SEPARATE BOWL, COMBINE OATS, FLOUR, BAKING SODA, CINNAMON, AND SALT. STIR TOGETHER AND GRADUALLY MIX INTO BUTTER/SUGAR MIXTURE. WHEN THAT IS COMBINED, MIX IN THE CHERRIES AND PECANS.

I USED A 2 TBS ICE CREAM SCOOP TO FORM THE COOKIE BALLS. YOU CAN ALSO USE A LARGE SOUP SPOON. PLACE ON AN UNGREASED COOKIE SHEET 2 OR 3 INCHES APART. (I USED A SILPAT NON STICK COOKIE SHEET LINER) . BAKE 12 TO 13 MINUTES. OVEN TEMPERATURES DIFFER, SO THEY MAY REQUIRE A MINUTE MORE OR LESS. WHEN THEY COME OUT OF THE OVEN, LET THEM SIT ON COOKIE SHEET SEVERAL MINUTES. THEN,USING A THIN SPATULA, MOVE COOKIES TO WIRE RACK TO COOL,,,,,,,,OR JUST EAT THEM!!

ENJOY!

