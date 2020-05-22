David’s Mexican Corn on the Cob

MEXICAN CORN ON THE COB

6 ears of corn with husks

¼ c. olive oil

½ c. mayonnaise

4 Tbs. minced fresh cilantro

4 tsp. Ancho Chile or regular Chile powder

1 ½ c. Grated Cotija Cheese (You could use Romano, Parm, whatever…)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 limes cut into wedges

Start a medium hot charcoal or gas grill.

We want to use the corn husks as handles for our finished corn. Peel back the husks, but don’t tear them from the cob. Discard the silk and tie the “folded back” husks like a ponytail with a piece of husk or kitchen string.

Brush corn with olive oil and place on grill in a way that the tied husks hang over the side and not over the fire. Turn every 5 or 6 minutes, cooking the corn until it’s a nice mix of charred and yellow kernels. This should take 15 to 20 minutes.

While corn roasting, combine mayonnaise, 1 Tbs minced cilantro, and 1 tsp of Chile powder in a small bowl.

When corn comes off the grill, paint each ear with mayonnaise mixture and roll in grated or crumbled cheese. Sprinkle each ear of corn with generous pinches of cilantro and Chile powder. Give it a little pat down with the back of a spoon to make sure everything sticks, then serve.

ENJOY!

P.S. You could substitute pesto for the mayo, or mix mayo with sour cream. Experiment! Have fun!