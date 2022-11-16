Mexican corn dip

2 c. Mayonnaise

½ c. Shredded parmesan cheese (or rough grated)

6 oz can chopped jalapeno peppers

8 oz colby jack shredded

2 15 oz cans mexican corn drained (or substitute frozen equivalent)

A Moss house favorite, this recipe was courtesy of cousin Danny.

Preheat oven 350.

Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl. Lightly coat a 9×13 casserole dish with vegetable spray and spread dip evenly in dish. Cook for 20 minutes or til a golden crust forms on top. Sometimes we bake it as long as 30-35 minutes. The kids always liked it a little crusty on top. Serve with tortilla chips or little mini rye bread rounds.

Enjoy!