Maple Glazed Salmon

1 lb salmon (skin on or off)

½ c. Maple syrup

1 tsp chili sa-te paste (or spicy-hot seasoning of choice)

2 tbs soy sauce

Optional garnish- 1 tbs fresh chopped cilantro

Oven 400 degrees

Place salmon in a shallow baking dish that has been wiped with vegetable oil or spray. Mix syrup with chili paste, and soy sauce. Pour over salmon, cover, and marinate for 30 or 40 minutes. You can turn it once during marination if you like.

Bake uncovered for about 20-25 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice and vegetable of choice.

Enjoy!



Maple Glazed Brussel Sprouts

1 lb. Brussel sprouts halved (cut off tough stem)

2 tbs olive oil

3 tbs maple syrup

2 tbs unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbs fresh chopped parsley

Heat olive oil in large frypan over medium high heat. Place brussel sprouts cut side down in pan. They should start to brown in 4 0r five minutes. Give them a good toss or stir, salt and pepper to taste and continue cooking about 4 more minutes. Place sprouts in a bowl. Add maple syrup, butter, and parsley to pan. Mix together and place brussel sprouts back in pan. Toss several times to mix it all together with a pinch of salt and serve.

Enjoy!