Mandarin Orange Salad

1 can (11oz) mandarin oranges drained

1/2 c. Dried cranberries

1/3 c. Roasted pecans (substitute nuts of choice)

3 scallions rough chopped

10 0z bag baby spinach

Dressing

1/4 c. Frozen orange juice concentrate (from can)

1/2 tsp orange zest

1/4 c. Olive oil

2 tbs granulated sugar

1 tbs apple cider vinegar

2 tbs lemon juice

Pinch of salt

Toss first 4 ingredients in a salad bowl.

Combine remaining ingredients in a salad dressing jar or small bowl and shake or stir together.

Do not add dressing til it’s time to serve. Add dressing, toss, and serve.

Enjoy!

This recipe was referred to me by Connie Edelman.

Thank you!