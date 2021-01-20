David’s Mac & Cheese Light

Mac & Cheese Light



1 lb elbow macaroni

¾ lb cheddar or colby or combination of both cut into small cubes

½ c. Parmesan cheese grated or romano grated

6 eggs

1 can (4oz) diced green chiles mild

3 c. Milk

½ tsp salt

¼-½ tsp ground white pepper

Oven 350

Butter or spray pam in a deep casserole or baking dish.

Prepare macaroni according to package instructions. Drain well and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine parmesan cheese, eggs, green chiles, milk, salt and pepper. Whisk until combined.

Add macaroni and cubed cheese to baking dish. Toss well to mix macaroni and cheese.

Pour the milk and egg mixture over the mac & cheese.

Place on a baking sheet to avoid boil over mess and bake 50 to 55 minutes.

If you like the top creamy, cover loosely with foil for last 20 minutes. No foil for slightly crunchy top.

Enjoy!